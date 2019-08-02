Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from August 2
1. Gregorys Way, Belper
Traffic control (stop/go boards) on Gregorys Way, White Moor, Belper, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until August 16, 2019.
2. Owday Lane, Worksop
Road closure on Owday Lane, Worksop, due to surface dressing and associated works, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until September 15, 2019.
3. Rutland Road, Jacksdale
Some carriageway incursion on Rutland Road, Jacksdale, to install polyduct in footway, by BT. Delays possible until August 6, 2019.
4. Salters Lane, Matlock
Road closure on Salters Lane, Matlock, in carriageway outside Masson Mount, due to gas escape repair, by Cadent. Delays likely until August 6, 2019.
