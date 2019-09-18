All lanes reopen on M1 near Mansfield and Derbyshire following breakdown

All lanes of the M1 northbound between junctions 27 and 28 have reopened following an earlier breakdown.

Two lanes of the M1 were closed at Junction 28 for Mansfield after a car transporter had broken down on the northbound carriageway.

Normal traffic conditions were expected to resume between 8.45am and 9am, but Highways England confirmed there was longer delays of up to 30 minutes at about 9am.

However the roads team notified the public that all lanes had reopened at about 9.30am and traffic was moving smoothly.

A Highways England spokesman said: "Recovery have cleared the transporter at J28 of the #M1 and all lanes have reopened.