A1 southbound closed following serious incident in Notts

Road users have been advised to avoid parts of the A1 southbound after a serious incident on Wednesday (September 18).

Nottinghamshire Police were called to the A1 southbound near Markham (Priestgate Bridge) at around 11:40am following reports of an excavator blocking both lanes.

The A1 southbound near Markham is currently closed. Priestgate Bridge is also closed.

The roads are expected to remain closed for a long period of time due to damage to Priestgate Bridge. Drivers in the area are encouraged to factor this incident into their routes and to avoid the area.

There are believed to be no injuries at this time.