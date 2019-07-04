.

9 tips on how to drive safely and legally on a smart motorway

Smart motorways are controversial - but they're here to stay.

A smart motorway is a section of a motorway which uses traffic management methods designed to increase capacity and reduce congestion in particularly busy areas. These methods include using the hard shoulder as a running lane and using variable speed limits to control the flow of traffic. The following tips on how to drive safely and legally on a smart motorway are from Highways England...

Never drive in a lane closed by a red X
When you're driving along a motorway you should keep left unless youre overtaking, no matter how many lanes a motorway has - it's a simple rule of the Highway Code
Keep to the speed limits shown on the signs
A hard shoulder is always identified by a solid white unbroken line - if theres no speed limit displayed above it or a red X is displayed, do not use it except in an emergency
