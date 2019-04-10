Today is your last chance to register to vote

With less than one month left until Election Day,Nottinghamshire Councils are advising all residents to make sure they are registered if they want to have their say in the Borough and Parish elections on May 2.

Those who are not yet on the electoral register are being urged to apply by the deadline of Friday April 12 to ensure they can use their vote on Election Day.

Have you registered to vote?

Registering is easy and only takes five minutes - just visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote with your national insurance number to hand.

Voters are also being reminded that for this year’s election, they must bring ID with them to be able to vote.

You can bring one form of specified photo ID, like a passport or driving licence, or two forms of specified non-photo ID, like your poll card and a debit card.

If you don’t have ID, you can register for a certificate of identity until May 1.

Acceptable ID includes:

One form of photographic ID

Passport

Driving Licence

Electoral Identity Card

European Identity Card

Ministry of Defence Identity Card

Travel Pass

Photocard Parking Permit

Debit or credit card

Bank statement

Mortgage statement (dated within 12 months of the election)

Credit card statement (dated within 3 months of the election)

Utility bill (dated within 3 months of the election date)

Council Tax bill

P45 or P60 (dated within 12 months of the election)

Poll card

Birth certificate

Marriage or civic partnership certificate

Adoption certificate

Paper driving licence

Benefits statements

Student loan statement (dated within 12 months of the election)

a National Insurance Number Card or a letter sent by HMRC issuing your National Insurance Number