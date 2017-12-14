“Tipsy” Bassetlaw man ploughed into parked car after seven pint binge

A Bassetlaw gas fitter who downed seven pints before driving into the back of a parked car told police he was “tipsy”, a court heard.

Brendan Carney’s VW Fox ploughed into the car on Retford Road, in Woodbeck, then richocheted into a telegraph pole, at 4.45am, on November 28.

A woman, who was sitting in the car when it was “violently shunted forward”, had been due to set off on holiday with her partner, the court heard.

“Mr Carney got out and staggered towards their open front door,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“The woman and her partner caught up with him and had to restrain him until paramedics arrived. They were able to calm him down until police arrived.”

In interview, Carney told police he had drunk seven pints of lager and said he felt”tipsy”, but was at the bottom end of the scale of drunkeness.

A test revealed he had 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 micrgrammes.

Carney, 37, of Lawson Close, West Drayton, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He has a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen in 2004.

Chris Lacey, mitigating, said Carney lost his job a year ago and his visits to the pub became “something of a way of life”.

Carney realised he had a drink problem three months ago and sought help from alcohol services, added Mr Lacey.

The court heard he was likely to lose his current job. A letter from his boss was read out in court, praising his “meticulous work” and saying the charge was “out of character”.

Magistrates said serious injuries could have been caused, and ruled out offering him a rehab course.

Carney was banned for 20 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.