Time to hail the community achievers of Bassetlaw

People who have shown exceptional commitment to helping and supporting their community were honoured at Bassetlaw District Council’s Achievers’ Awards.

The winners included residents who have dedicated their lives to good causes or worked tirelessly for charities, while others were rewarded for their personal achievements or sporting successes.

The roll of honour featured: cadets Reece Newbury and Jasmine Warner for their achievements at the Worksop Army Cadet Unit, Clarborough and District Women’s Institute for their hard work in the community, Pam Barnsdale for her work with Retford Business Forum and Retford Civic Society.

Les Batty for his work at Harworth Church, Fabian Bott for her fundraising for motor neurone disease, Doreen Brumby for her fundraising for leukaemia, Katie Credland for producing a World War One concert at West Stockwith Village Hall.

Stuart Dixon for his fundraising work for the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Amelia Durdy for her fundraising work for the Bassetlaw Foodbank, Arthur Eakin for his fencing achievements.

Jordan Ferguson, Ruth Moore, Jessica Newton and Ben Tomlinson for winning a gold medal at the World Lifesaving Championships, Jack Foster for his commitment to Sturton le Steeple, Holly Frost for her achievements in taekwondo.

Diane Hemsley for her work with Retford Business Forum, Pat Henson for her fundraising efforts for Misterton Parish Church, Maureen Holgate for her hard work in Lound.

Pat Hooton for hard work in Walkeringham, Clare Kenrick for work with the Vincent de Paul Charity, Hayley Kilmore for her dedication to Beckingham, Sandra Lonsdale and Dorothy Richardson for their work with the Misterton Gardeners Club, Michael Merrills for his 28 years’ service with the Retford RAFA.

Diana Moss for her work in Dunham-on-Trent, Hazel Newstead for her work with the Scouts, St Giles’ School and Retford Business Forum, Beverley Pottinger for running the ‘Forget Me Not’ club for the past 11 years.

Emily Race for her athletics achievements in the National Championships, Heather Salmon for her success in running Pinewood House for 33 years, Margaret Smith for many years of caring for the North Leverton Village Memorial

Kay and Iain Stocks for their fundraising efforts for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Michael and Elizabeth Szarelis for their ‘Wooden Cross’ project for First World War graves, Victoria Taylor for her volunteer work at Misterton Library.

Ann Wilson for her work as church warden at All Saints Church, Harworth, Jonathan Wilson for his work with the Harworth football teams, and Rampton Village Hall C&T Group for a popular, much-needed facility in the village.

The recipients of Achievers’ Awards were nominated by district councillors, schools, community groups, parish councils and members of the public.

They received certificates from Coun David Challoner, the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, who said: “All our winners made a wonderful contribution to the local community.

“Whether it is through their jobs, voluntary work or sport, their contributions are something that should be recognised, and they are a credit to us all. Bassetlaw is proud of its achievers and congratulates them all.”