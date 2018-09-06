Tickets selling fast for Osberton horse event

Ticket sales are soaring with less than three weeks to go before the return to Worksop of the prestigious Osberton International Horse Trials.

The event, to be held on the Osberton Estate, kicks off on Wednesday, September 26 and promises five thrilling days packed with top horses and riders, family attractions and a range of shops, bars and eateries to enjoy.

The organisers say large crowds are expected, with many spectators eager to take advantage of the Osberton Family Zone, which opens its doors for the first time.

Designed to keep youngsters entertained for hours, the zone features rides, fun displays and a demonstration of dog agility.

Mum and dad might be more tempted by the shopping village, where they can pick up lots of goodies, try a tasty treat at one of multiple food outlets or even enjoy a tipple or two at the Gin Den.

At the centre of the whole event is the gripping equine action, run by Bede, the leading equestrian events company in the UK.

Osberton is renowned for giving top-class, experienced riders such as Ros Canter, Oliver Townend and William Fox-Pitt the opportunity to trial their young horses in the British Eventing Young Horse Championships.

This electrifying competition is the best place to see these horses, many of which go on to Olympic and international glory, put to the test.

As well as the three-part eventing, several other competitions and events will take place in the multiple arenas, some featuring local grassroots riders.

Young stars compete in the fast and furious Pony Club show jumping, while the ever-popular gate-jumping competition involves riders having to shed an item of clothing each time their horses knock down a giant upright white gate. The winner is the rider to jump the highest gate with the most clothes on!

Stuart Buntine, director of Bede, said: “Osberton is such a special event, and a lovely end to the season for top-flight, young event horses.”

Tickets from £6.50 can be bought online at www.osberton-horse.co.uk. Children under-14 go free.