Three injured in head-on collision involving a 'stolen' car and police car in Worksop

Three people have been injured, following a head-on collision in Worksop, involving a police car and a vehicle, believed to have been stolen.

Two police officers sustained injuries, one to his shoulder and knee, and the other is being treated for shock after the marked car they were in was struck head-on by a Peugeot, which is believed to have been stolen from Worksop over the weekend.

The driver of the Peugeot, 34, was trapped in the vehicle and fire-fighters attended to remove him. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to chest and back pain, and subsequently has been arrested for several offences. Enquiries are continuing in relation to the stolen vehicle.

It happened around 5.40pm on Sunday, January 13 in Vulcan Place, at the junction of Eastgate, Worksop.

A post-incident procedure is being carried out, and it is likely a referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).