Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of aggravated burglary following an incident at an address in Yeoman’s Close, Worksop.

Police were called at 9.50pm yesterday (September 19) to reports that offenders had forced entry into the property and assaulted a 20-year-old woman and threatened a 19-year-old man before damaging items within the property and leaving.

Officers made the arrests shortly afterwards.

The suspects remain in custody.