Three arrested after Manton alleged firearm incident

Three men have been arrested in connection with reports of a disturbance in Pelham Street, Manton, Worksop.

Police received unconfirmed reports of a firearm being discharged at around 11.35am yesterday (Wednesday 3 October). No-one is known to have been injured.

Armed response officers and a police helicopter were quickly sent to the area and three men, aged 38, 35 and 30, were arrested at the scene. They are currently being questioned in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything, or has any information, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 302 of 3 October 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.