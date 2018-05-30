Threats made and cash stolen during aggravated burglary in Bassetlaw

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in which threats were made and cash stolen.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to an address on Saracens Lane, Scrooby, at around 2am on Sunday, May 27 after the occupants had been threatened and several items, including an amount of cash, were taken from the property.

It's believed at least three men were involved and were possibly riding motorbikes to get away across fields nearby.

If you saw anything or have any information that could help, call police on 101 quoting incident 101 of 27 May. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.