Threat to “break every bone” in Retford woman’s body

A man left his ex-partner in fear for her safety when he barged into her Retford home and threatened to break every bone in her body, a court heard.

Dean Lane sent the woman insulting text messages and accused her of having affairs, before he confronted her at a Rufford Avenue address, on August 28, last year.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said: “She said he was absolutely raging and shouting and swearing. He threatened to break every bone in her body.

“He believed she was having an affair with a male friend which she categorically denied.

“She was in fear for her safety. She is scared that he has a key and will be able to turn up whenever he likes.”

In a victim impact statement, the woman said: “I am scared how Dean will react to the prosecution.”

The court heard he had previous convictions for domestic violence.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said the two-year relationship had been “problematic”, and Lane accepted drinking heavily in the past and causing problems in previous relationships.

“He says he has learned his lesson,” said Mr Pridham.

“He doesn’t know what threats he made. He didn’t lay a finger on her and he left the address.”

He said that on the day, they had a falling out, but Lane went to the property to see if she still wanted to go on a day-trip to Bridlington.”

He denied he had been violent towards her, Mr Pridham added.

Lane, 39, of Pickering Road, Donacaster, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “You have a history of domestic abuse and treating partners as if they were your own property.

“You had no right to barge in, shouting the odds and making threats.”

Lane was given a four week curfew, from 8pm to 5am, and must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

A two-year restraining order which prevents him from having any contact with the woman, or going on to her road, was also imposed.