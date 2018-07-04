Thousands of women and children took part in Race for Life at Clumber Park

Thousands of women and children had a great time taking part in a number of Race for Life events at Clumber Park all in the name of Cancer Research.

The Race For Life Pretty Muddy and the new Pretty Muddy Kids event took place place Clumber Park on Saturday, June 30, and 3,500 people took part. Then on Sunday, July 1, there was the Race For Life 5k, 10k and Half Marathon and 3,000 ladies and children took part.

Emma Colbourne, senior area events manager at Cancer Research UK said: “The sun was out all weekend making it even more challenging for the participants, but the heat did not get the best of them as over the weekend, the 6,500 participants are hoping to raise an outstanding, £350,000 for Cancer Research UK. We would like to say a huge thank you and well done to everyone who took part.”