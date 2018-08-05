Thousands left struggling without water after a major pipe bursts

Several thousand homes have been struggling without water in Nottinghamshire after a major pipe burst.

The burst pipe has been found in the village of Epperstone and large parts of the eastern side of the county have been affected.

Severn Trent Water confirmed the location concerned is one of its biggest mains which means people may have been left with no supply or low pressure.

The company has said it is working to deliver bottled water to vulnerable people in the affected areas.

Epperstone suffered a similar problem in 2016 which left about 20,000 homes without running water for 12 hours.