Thousands have already signed up for new garden waste collection service

Almost 12,000 people have signed up for West Lindsey District Council’s garden waste collection service.

The service is proving to be popular with residents with thousands subscribing to the service in the first three weeks.

This is the first year residents are being asked to pay £35 per bin, for the service.

Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Sheila Bibb, said: “This is a very encouraging start and I want to thank everyone for their patience in what has been such a busy period for us.”

“The service is really convenient for me and a real value for money, without it I’d have to put my garden waste in my car and take it to the household waste site for recycling.”

Residents have until Monday, March 12, to subscribe and make certain they get their full quota of 18 collections a year.

The first collections will start up on March 26, and run until early December. This keeps the collection period the same as it has been in recent years after councillors endorsed a majority public vote for this option.

The council is advising residents that due to the high demand, residents should allow time for welcome packs containing stickers and instructions to arrive well in advance of the service when it resumes. They are being urged to act sooner rather than later to sign up so they do not miss out on their first collection.

People can sign up online on West Lindsey District Council’s website www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gardenwaste or by calling 01427 676676 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday using a credit or debit card.

If households don’t want to pay, or can’t afford the annual charge, composting at home is an alternative that is low cost.

To order a cut-price composter, or for tips on how to make your own compost for free, visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/composting.