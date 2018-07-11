Thousands celebrated equality and diversity at this year’s Worksop Pride

Crowds flocked to Worksop to enjoy a celebration of equality and diversity as Pride took place in the town for a third time, helping to raise awareness of important issues.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “This year’s Worksop Pride was another great success and a fantastic event that celebrated diversity and unity.

“I was extremely proud to support the event and would like to pay tribute to both the organisers of Pride and the thousands of people who came out to celebrate the LGBT+ community.

“Events like this bring out the best in the Bassetlaw public and I can’t wait to see what plans are in store for next year.”