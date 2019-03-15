If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsroom@worksop-guardian.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great shots.



Read more at: https://www.worksopguardian.co.uk/news/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-of-worksop-s-past-1-9634988

2003: This smiley bunch show off their artistic flare with their fabulous hand designs and drawings. Spot anyone you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2003: These children are getting all tied up with a spot of Maypole dancing. Have you danced around the Maypole? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2003: This young lady from Bassetlaw Trampolining Club shows off her amazing skills at the Manton Carnival. Picture courtesy of Jon Knight. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2007: A great snap featuring pupils from the form of the month at Valley School trying out a circus skills workshop with Martin Heaton of the Joker Company. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more