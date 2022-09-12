News you can trust since 1895

This is why emergency services were at the Canch in Worksop on Saturday

Emergency services were called to a ‘medical emergency’ at the Canch on Saturday morning.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Monday, 12th September 2022, 12:51 pm

Nottinghamshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were called to Priorswell Road on Saturday morning, after a person was found passed out in the park.

An EMAS spokesperson said they received a call at 8.09am after the caller reported a ‘medical emergency’. A paramedic in a fast response car and a crewed ambulance were sent to the scene, and the patient was taken to Bassetlaw District Hospital for observation.

A police spokesperson said the patient was found to have no injuries and was released later that same day.

The Canch, on Priorswell Road.

