With the nights drawing in and autumn well and truly on its way now is a good time to reflect on a busy summer and my first four months as mayor, writes Andy Abrahams.

I have enjoyed getting out and about across the district and listening to the views of residents, businesses and partner organisations at every opportunity – from summer

festivals, or a chat in the Market Place to more formal meetings.

It’s been invaluable to hear your aspirations for the district and I am committed to taking your views on board as the council further develops its regeneration plans.

This is a really exciting time for Mansfield.

The recent news that the town could receive up to £25 million from the Towns Fund, in addition to the bid Mansfield Council is developing for Future High Streets funding, puts it in the best possible position to be able to realise ambitious plans to revitalise key areas, create local jobs and bring in new business.

I’ve been to meet some of the town's biggest employers, such as world-class marketing services group Linney, electronics manufacturer Glenair, and piano and guitar specialists Sherwood Phoenix.

It’s been so interesting to find out more about the diverse range of businesses that call Mansfield their home.

With these companies, I've discussed ways the council can continue to support their growth and work more closely together in the future.

Smaller and more newly established enterprises have not been left out as I have launched monthly surgeries to provide a one-stop shop that offers advice on all aspects of business growth.

Last Sunday, I was among more than 1,000 runners who took part in the Mansfield 10k.

The 10k and 5k are growing in popularity and it was fantastic to see so many people coming into the town centre where they receive such a warm welcome and experience all that it has to offer.

As a council, we were so pleased that First Art chose Mansfield to host the inaugural The Full Shebang festival.

It gave residents and visitors the chance to experience something completely different and it was great to receive such positive feedback from First Art about the support it received from the council to run this event.

We hope to bring more events like these to the district in the future.

There is a lot to look forward to with a whole programme of entertainment planned for the Christmas period.

This kicks off on Sunday, November 17 with the Christmas lights switch on in the Market Place and more details on that will coming soon.

There is so much going on in the district, perhaps a lot more than many people realise.

One way I plan to showcase more of these opportunities is via my Facebook page.

Andy Abrahams is the executie mayor for Mansfield.