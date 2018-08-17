This Bassetlaw supermarket has reopened after a makeover

A Bassetlaw supermarket has reopened its doors to customers following a makeover.

Aldi revealed a fresh new look for its Retford store on Thursday morning with a more customer-focused layout.

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £300m investment into improving its stores and service across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

Improvements include new chillers and freezers, including a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and increased space dedicated to fresh, British meat products.

Fresh bakery items have been relocated to the final aisle so products don’t get squashed under shopping; while there is also dedicated sections for beers, wines and spirits, and health & beauty products.

The Carolgate store employs 23 people, with two additional roles being created as a result of the refurbishment.

Aldi Store Manager, Kieron Hanson, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

“We know that the value and quality of our products is unbeatable, and we’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.

"We were voted Britain’s favourite supermarket in the Which? 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey voted for by UK shoppers and we’re delighted that our commitment to fantastic value and quality products is being recognised.

“We’ve got some great Specialbuy deals on throughout our opening week."

The store is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 10pm; and Sunday, 10am, to 4pm.