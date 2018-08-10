These are Worksop's best and worst GP rated practices - as rated by you

The Worksop Guardian can today reveal a list of the best and worst GP surgeries in Worksop, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Worksop.

How did your GP surgery fare?

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice's patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Worksop, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

* Newgate Medical Group, The Health Centre, Newgate Street, Worksop - 93.6% would recommend

* Bawtry & Blyth Medical (Blyth), 1 The Archway, High Street, Worksop - 91.9% would recommend

* The Village Surgery, Long Lane, Carlton-In-Lindrick, Worksop - 83.7% would recommend

* Larwood Surgery, 56 Larwood Avenue, Worksop - 83.7% would recommend

* Lakeside Surgery, Church Street, Langold, Worksop - 83.7% would recommend

* Crags Healthcare - Dr Riddell & Partner, The Square, Whitwell - 78.3% would recommend

* Dinnington Group Practice, 2A Berne Square, Dinnington Road, Woodsetts - 74.3% would recommend

Westwood Surgery, Pelham Street, Worksop - 61.2% would recommend

* Creswell and Langwith Medical Centre, Welbeck Street, Creswell - 56.1% would recommend