These are the 11 things that will cost you more money from April 1
The cost of living for many residents is set to rise on April 1 as a new tax year starts.
Many household bills will be rising as energy companies and local authorities raise their prices in what some are calling Price Hike Day. Here are 11 things you will be paying more for.
1. Mobile network bill
Three of the UK's biggest mobile networks will be increasing their prices. 02 and Three customers will see 2.5 per cent increases with EE increasing theirs by 2.7 per cent.
2. State pension top-ups
The amount of money people pay into workplace pensions will rise from 3 per cent to 5 per cent under auto-enrolment rules.
3. NHS prescriptions
Those of us who pay for prescriptions will see the cost rise by 20p, from 8.80 to 9. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
4. Water bills
Water bills will rise an average of 2 per cent on April 1. Water UK said that the average household will be 8 worse off a year.
