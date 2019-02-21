Planes set for Warsop

These are some of the aircraft you could see during a unique flypast in the skies above Warsop

Anticipation is building ahead of the special flypast in the skies above Warsop on Friday morning.

Here are some of the aircraft that are expected to take part in the flypast to mark the 75th anniversary of the Mi Amigo tragedy, which will meet over Warsop before travelling to Sheffield. READ MORE HERE

The flypast is taking place the mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo with the loss of 10 crew on February 22 1944.

1. Mi Amigo

The flypast is taking place the mark the 75th anniversary of the crash of Mi Amigo with the loss of 10 crew on February 22 1944.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The vintage aircraft was introduced to service in 1936. A Dakota is expected to take part in Friday's flypast

2. RAF Dakota

The vintage aircraft was introduced to service in 1936. A Dakota is expected to take part in Friday's flypast
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The air superiority fighter aircraft was introduced in 1976 and is still in service today.

3. US Air Force F-15s

The air superiority fighter aircraft was introduced in 1976 and is still in service today.
Getty
Buy a Photo
This unusual looking aircraft is able to take off vertically.

4. V-22 Osprey

This unusual looking aircraft is able to take off vertically.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2