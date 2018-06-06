THE TOUR IS BACK IN TOWN: Iconic cycle race to pass through Worksop for second time

Worksop has once again been earmarked to feature on the route of this year’s Tour of Britain- an event that attracted 210,000 spectators to the county in 2017.

The iconic cycle race is set to pass through Worksop and Retford town centres when North Nottinghamshire hosts Stage Seven of the Tour on September 8.

Thousands of cheering onlookers lined the streets of Worksop as the race made its way through Clumber Park towards Bridge Street last year.

The event boosted the Nottinghamshire economy by £3.4m, and it is hoped September’s race will prove “an even bigger success” for the area.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “Bassetlaw is delighted to once again be hosting a stage of the 2018 OVO Tour of Britain and we look forward to welcoming some of the world’s best cyclists.

“With the event being held this year on a Saturday, it is hoped that the area will see many more spectators flock to the streets and support this fantastic, large scale international sporting event.”

The route, which was unveiled on Tuesday, will see the Tour set off from West Bridgeford in Nottingham before passing through Worksop and Retford and finishing in Mansfild.

Mick Bennett, Tour of Britain Race director said: “The turn-out for the Nottinghamshire stage last year really was incredible.

“The viewing figures for ITV4 show that Stage Four was popular with the audience at home too, with half a million people tuning in to watch the highlights- attracting the highest ratings of any of the other seven highlight shows.

“So we are delighted to be returning to Nottinghamshire as this year’s route makes it seem like a completely different county.

“We are taking in a lot of new areas, approaching a significant part of 2017’s route from the opposite direction as well as having hillier sections this time.”

For more information visit http://www.tourofbritain.co.uk/news.