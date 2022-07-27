Keita Mullen, aged 30, who had children aged 10, five and just four months old, died when she was struck by a car in Bawtry in the early hours of Sunday.

Keita, who ran a balloon business in Worksop where she lived, died at the scene in High Street despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her.

Her heartbroken husband Tom wrote: “Literally my best friend for more than half my life, nothing will ever be the same without you.

30 year old Keita Mullen died following a hit and run in Bawtry.

“Beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world.

“I promise you I’ll take care of our babies, raise them exactly how you wanted and make sure they never forget just how special you are.

“We all love and miss you so much Keits………. Forever ever.”

Tom is a footballer for St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop FC, where tributes have also poured in for Keita

Allison Palmer wrote: “Thinking of everyone affected by the tragic loss. The community will be there for each other as always.

“Everyone needs to be supported at this difficult time.”

Sabrina Stoddart added: “Thoughts are with her family, friends and children. Can’t imagine what they are going through. Rest in peace Keita.”

Heather Lloyd posted: “What a beautiful loving lady she was. Her family was everything.”

Daniel Kerley added: “Absolutely heartbreaking. My Thoughts are with everyone affected at this terribly sad time.”

Police have launched an investigation into the tragedy in the early hours of July 24, with a 49-year-old woman arrested in connection with the incident.

Keita and another woman were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash. She has since been released under investigation.