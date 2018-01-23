The best in care to be recognised at awards

The Lincolnshire Care Awards is celebrating outstanding care workers, teams and organisations in a ceremony organised by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA).

This year’s awards are bigger and better after a huge increase in nominations and a brand new award recognising the contribution of support staff. The awards will be presented in nine categories, each sponsored by a business or organisation.

Chair of Lincolnshire Care Association, Melanie Weatherley, said: “The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire. I meet brilliant care workers, nurses and leaders every day and they deserve their work and achievements to be celebrated in such a way. The work they do in the county is so important and they are valued hugely by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.”

Executive member for Adult Care at Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “It’s great that the Lincolnshire Care Awards will recognise the fantastic care workers that go above and beyond every day to give the best care to the people they look after.”

Finalists and sponsors will attend the ceremony on February 22, at The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln. For more information visit www.linca.org.uk or follow the hashtag #LincsCareAwards on Twitter and Facebook.