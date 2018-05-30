The barrister branches out- Retford vintage book emporium moves to bigger premises and launches “holiday-let” bookshop

A unique independent bookshop is branching out after a successful run in Bassetlaw- moving into bigger premises and launching the country’s first holiday-let bookshop.

Vintage book emporium The Barrister’s Book Chamber, originally based at 35 Churchgate, Retford, has moved a couple of doors down to 33 as the business needed more space to accommodate its hefty stock of antique books, tearoom and events happening throughout the year.

Barristers Book Chambers opens in a new larger shop, Retford, United Kingdom, 25th May 2018. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

In an “exciting” new venture, the original shop has also become The Barrister’s Clerk- with the top floor renovated into an apartment where literature buffs can immerse themselves in the life of an actual bookseller.

A similar “bookshop holiday” scheme has gained popularity in Scotland, and owner Angela is hoping she’ll be able to bring to town town and surrounding area.

She said: “I was inspired to do this after visiting The Open Book in Scotland.

“The more I talked to members of the community there, who told me it was thriving, the more the idea grew on me.

Lizzie and Edia enjoy a drink in Barristers Book Chambers opens in a new larger shop, Retford, United Kingdom, 25th May 2018. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

“Before I set about opening a bookshop in Retford, the plan was actually to open a boutique hotel.

“I thought this would be a fantastic way of combining the two and giving people the opportunity to not only work, but live in a bookshop.”

Angela added: “We are excited to be able to offer customers a more richer experience now we have bigger premises.

“A visit to the Book Chamber is not just a trip to a bookshop.

Barristers Book Chambers opens in a new larger shop, Retford, United Kingdom, 25th May 2018. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

“It’s an opportunity to step back in time as well as step out of every day stresses in life and relax.”

The shop is also launching a new calendar of events, such as a classic film club, over 50s forum with guest speakers, board game club and a series of workshops.

The new shop and holiday let opened on Friday in a ceremony conducted by Alexander Gourlay and Nate Dias the winner of Channel 4s Lego Masters Programme.

Writer Stephen Booth, author of the Cooper and Fry series, was also in attendance and live music was provided by Emily Steven, star of a local production of My Fair Lady.

For more information on the Barrister’s Book Chamber and the Barrister’s Clerk, visit www.barristersbookchamber.com or visit the shop’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/barristersbookchamber.