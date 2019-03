Whatever takes your fancy, we have been rounding up the best pubs for food and drink in Nottinghamshire.

Our report is based on TripAdvisor and Google reviews.

1. The Railway Inn, Mansfield "Amazing fresh home cooked meals. Beef and onion with home made chips, veg and gravy is to die for." Google Street View other Buy a Photo

2. The Brown Cow, Mansfield "The goat's cheese pie was absolutely delicious." Google Street View other Buy a Photo

3. The Bowman - Flaming Grill Pubs, Hucknall "Great selection of food on menu and the quality of the food is amazing." Google Street View other Buy a Photo

4. andwhynot, Mansfield "Lovely meat pie and chips." Google Street View other Buy a Photo

View more