Everyone dreams of living like royalty

Ten amazing properties for sale for £1 million or more in north Nottinghamshire

Ever dreamed living like a superstar celebrity in your own millionaire's mansion?

Well, if your Lottery numbers suddenly do come up, here's ten homes that could be on your shopping list.

This five-bedroom house has a sauna and seating area with its own waterfall. Details: https://bit.ly/2Shjnsj

1. Sefton Drive, Mapperley Park

This stunning eight-bedroom house was built in 1837 by The Duke of Newcastle and is for sale for 1.25 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2UK5Xls

2. Sparken Hill, Worksop

This seven-bedroom house has a swimming pool and equestrian facilities and is for sale for 1.6 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2GcrZdw

3. Oxton Hill, Southwell

This barn conversion with spectacular views of the green fields is on the market for 1 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2SBuiMK

4. The Nottinghamshire Golf & Country Club, Cotgrave

