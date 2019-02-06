Ten amazing properties for sale for £1 million or more in north Nottinghamshire

Well, if your Lottery numbers suddenly do come up, here's ten homes that could be on your shopping list.

1. Sefton Drive, Mapperley Park This five-bedroom house has a sauna and seating area with its own waterfall. Details: https://bit.ly/2Shjnsj Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. Sparken Hill, Worksop This stunning eight-bedroom house was built in 1837 by The Duke of Newcastle and is for sale for 1.25 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2UK5Xls Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. Oxton Hill, Southwell This seven-bedroom house has a swimming pool and equestrian facilities and is for sale for 1.6 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2GcrZdw Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. The Nottinghamshire Golf & Country Club, Cotgrave This barn conversion with spectacular views of the green fields is on the market for 1 million. Details: https://bit.ly/2SBuiMK Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more