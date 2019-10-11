Teenage girl missing from Langold

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenager who has gone missing from Langold.

Kasey Squires, 16, was reported missing from the area on Friday

MORE: Find out what today's weather will be like



Kasey is described as slim and 5ft tall with mousey brown long hair.

She was last seen wearing black jeans with rips in them, a grey hoodie and black trainers with a white rim.

If you have seen her or know where she might be, call police on 101, quoting incident number 0006 of October 11, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE: Time is right to thank my staff for their amazing work, says Bassetlaw MP John Mann