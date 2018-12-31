Tearful serial thief is jailed despite begging magistrates not to lock him up

A drug-plagued serial thief who begged magistrates not to jail him has been put behind bars after he struck three times at three different stores.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard today, December 31, how Thomas Hart, 23, of West Lea, Clowne, stole goods from a Lidl, in Chesterfield, on December 29, and detergent from a Farm Foods and protein powder from Holland and Barrett in Worksop on October 17.

Pictured is Thomas Hart, 23, of West Lea, Clowne, who has been jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted three thefts and breached a community order and a suspended sentence order.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally said Hart had also failed to attend probation appointments while he has been subject to a community order for a burglary and other offences.

She added that his latest theft offence in December also puts him in breach of an existing suspended sentence order.

All the stolen goods from the three thefts in October and December were recovered, according to Ms Connally.

Hart, who has previous convictions for burglary, failing to answer bail and for two thefts, pleaded guilty to the theft from Lidl after he stole £98.96 worth of goods.

He also admitted stealing detergent from Farm Foods valued at £19.98 and protein powder valued at £80 from Holland and Barrett on October 17.

He also admitted breaching his community order.

Defence solicitor Rob Sowter said: “It appears drugs are his downfall effectively.

“He knows that if it was not for drugs he would not be before this court.”

Tearful Hart pleaded with magistrates to not send him into custody and he said: “I want another chance. Please, I will do anything.”

But magistrates highlighted that Hart had offended while he was subject to a community order and a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for similar matters.

They revoked the community order and activated the suspended sentence and sentenced Hart on all matters to 20 weeks of custody.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.