Talented singers Emily and Ruben are taking their talents to the next level

Two singers from Worksop College have been invited to join a national choir.

Emily Zehetmayr, 18, and Ruben Dales, 16, are joining The Rodolfus Choir which was founded by Ralph Allwood MBE in 1984 and provides an opportunity for some of the UK’s best singers aged under 25 to enjoy working towards high level concerts, recordings and radio broadcasts.

Ruben said: “I’ve been singing since the age of eight and I would love to possibly make it a career path in performance or opera.”

Meanwhile, Emily has been singing since she was seven, when she joined the Lincoln Cathedral Choir.

Before that, she sang in amateur choirs at school and the Ready Steady Choir.

Timothy Uglow, director of music at the college, commented, “Emily and Ruben are already very well known within the community for their excellent singing.

“It is pleasing to see them beginning to gain recognition at a national level and following in a strong tradition of choral excellence which has existed here for many years.”