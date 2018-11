Nottinghamshire Police have discovered a cannabis haul of more than 300 plants at a commercial property in Worksop.

The plants were growing across five rooms at a business in Shireoaks and have an estimated street value of around £200,000.

More than 300 plants were found.

There were also a number of power packs and lighting and filtration systems.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are on-going; if anyone has any information, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 213 of 6 November 2018."