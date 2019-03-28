Swashbuckle star Gemma invites you all to a pirate party in Worksop and Shireoaks

TV presenter Gemma Hunt, star of the popular Cbeebies programme Swashbuckle, will be hosting three Pirate Party services at churches in Worksop and Shireoaks.

Children are invited to the parties at Christ Church in Worksop and St Luke’s in Shireoaks, on Palm Sunday – April 14 – with the Worksop parties taking place at 1pm and 3pm and the Shireoaks party at at 5pm.

There will be loads of pirate-themed fun, games and songs inspired by the TV show, and children who go along are invited to dress as pirates.

As well as children’s TV, Gemma, who said she is ‘really looking forward to meeting her new pirate friends’, is also a co-presenter of the Alpha film series, which aims to introduce people to Christianity.

Tickets are priced at £2, which admits one adult and one child and are available from Haggonfields Primary School, Prospect Hill Junior School, Prospect Hill Infants School, St John’s Academy, St Luke’s School and Gateford Park, and by emailing the Christ Church office at hello@christchurchworksop.org.uk.