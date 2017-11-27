Sutton woman stored Class B drugs in freezer

A Sutton woman who stored amphetamine in her freezer told magistrates she was sorry she had done wrong but was on the path to changing her ways.

Police were called to Kayleigh Baker’s Jephson Road address to reports of a domestic incident, on October 3, when her partner told officers about the drugs.

Baker, 27, admitted possession of the Class B drug when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard she received a suspended sentence for possession, with intent to supply drugs, in 2015.

Baker, who was unrepresented, said: “I am trying to sort myself out. I am trying to work towards stopping. I know I did wrong. I am sorry.”

She said she was receiving help from the mental health services for a personality disorder, and help from an agency to quit drugs altogether.

She was fined £80, with costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.