Sutton woman forgot court while trying to kick drugs

A Sutton woman forgot to turn up for a drugs test because she was trying to kick heroin and crack cocaine addictions, a court heard.

Kathleen Johnson failed to turn up for the test on November 16, after testing positive for drugs ten days earlier, when she was arrested on another matter.

And she failed to appear at court on January 28, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Johnson, who has no previous convictions, told police she had forgotten about the appointments because of her chaotic life-style, he added.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said Johnson had been clean of heroin for 13 years, but for the last two years she had been using crack cocaine.

“After she was assaulted she turned to heroin,” said Ms Godson.

“Her mother is helping her to go cold turkey. She has been clean of heroin for two and half weeks and off the crack cocaine for a few days.

“She is trying to rid herself of the problem of the drugs.”

Johnson, 34, of Carsic Road, admitted missing the appointment and the court date, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.