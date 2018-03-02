Sutton woman broke public drinking ban for fifth time

A Sutton woman who was found drunk and unconscious in the street breached a court ban on public drinking for the fifth time, magistrates heard.

Police Community Support Officers found Abigail Smith unresponsive and lying in York Street, at 1pm on January 30.

“Her trousers had to be pulled up to preserve her dignity,” said prosecutor Robert Carr. “She was taken home for her own safety.”

She last breached the criminal behaviour order in November last year, and had been released from prison in December, the court heard.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said: “She admitted her behaviour was disgusting and she was very ashamed and upset about what had happened.”

She said Smith, who has a longstanding problem with alcohol, stopped offending between June 2015 and March 2017, but things “went downhill” when she became homeless.

“She was effectively living in a tent and that made the alcohol problem worse.”

She has since found accommodation with her partner, Ms Pursglove added.

Smith, 29, of The Oval, admitted breaching the criminal behaviour order, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £80, and she was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30, but no costs were awarded because of her limited means.