Sutton pair face crown court for nightclub attack

A man and a woman from Sutton have been sent to crown court to face charges of assaulting a woman in a Mansfield night club.

Rosie Swift, 23, care of Davies Avenue, made no plea to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Nathan Ducker, 25, of Northfield Close, made no plea to a charge of assault by beating, but admitted possessing cocaine.

It is alleged the woman was attacked in a nightclub on Leeming Street on August 28, last year.

They were granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 14.