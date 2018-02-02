Sutton man to be sentenced for underage sex offences

A Sutton man who tried to meet what he believed was a 13-year-old girl for sex will be sentenced later this month.

Brent Dickens, 31, of Eastfield Side, entered guilty pleas to three offences at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, when he appeared via videolink.

He admitted two counts of requesting indecent pictures from a girl he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, between December 30, 2017 and January 4, 2018, and one count of attempting to meet a girl he thought was 13, at Sutton bus station, on January 3.

Dickens will be sentenced on February 27.