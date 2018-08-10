Sutton man stole baby clothes to fund drug habit

A Sutton man who stole baby clothing from Asda to fund his drug habit has been jailed, a court has heard.

Michael Gilbert took £120 of clothes from the store on June 24, and returned, on July 12, to steal the same amount, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

He tested postive for heroin when he was interviewed by police for the first theft, on July 6, but failed to turn up for a drugs test on July 9.

On August 9 he was seen riding a moped, on Forest Road, by a PCSO, who followed him and discovered he had no licence or insurance.

The court heard he had broken the terms of a curfew, which had been imposed as part of a community order.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Gilbert was “realistic about his position.”

“He breached the curfew because his relationship came to an end,” he said. “He was forced to leave his address and things took a nose dive.

“He got back on drugs. It wasn’t contempt for the court order, it was difficult circumstances.”

Mr Perry said Gilbert was on a 30 millilitre per day methadone script, but the problem was cocaine, which is “very addcitive and very expensive.”

He said Gilbert would take the opportunity to get clean in prison, and he had the support of his sister and mother when he comes out.

Gilbert, 27, of Jephson Buildings, admitted two thefts, failing to attend, breaching a community order, and the driving offences, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates revoked the community order and sentenced him to a total of 24 weeks in prison. He was ordered to pay a government surcharge of £115.