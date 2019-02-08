Sutton man knocked out girlfriend after he checked out other women on dating site

A Sutton man knocked out his girlfriend with a punch to the face on New Year’s Eve after she complained he had been looking at other women on a dating website, a court heard.

Joshua Barratt hit the woman in the smoking area of the Stag and Pheasant pub, after downing lager and double vodkas during the night out.

“He was shown CCTV of the incident and cried in the police interview and admitted he had been out of control,” said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

The woman, who is in an 18-month relationship with Barratt, said the attack left her feeling “devastated”.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said: “I think the defendant is equally devastated. It’s not the way he would have chosen to see the new year in.

“This defendant deserves a second chance. He will be better for intervention and treament because of an order.”

No application for a restraining order was made.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said Barratt recalled pushing her, but walked away without seeing her fall to the floor.

She said he was under a great deal of stress due after receiving an eviction notice and a shoulder injury.

Barratt, 26, of Lime Avenue, Huthwaite, admitted assault, occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given an 18-month community order, with 30 sessions of a bulding better relationships programme, and ten rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.