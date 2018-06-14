Sutton man faces sex assault charge

A Sutton man who has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman has been sent to crown court for trial.

Aaron Colton, 43, of Mapplewells Road, indicated a guilty plea to possessing a knife, but denied sexual assault, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Donna Fawcett said there were concerns he would interfere with witnesses and fail to surrender to the court, if bail was granted.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe ruled that his powers of sentencing were insufficient if Colton is found guilty, and remanded him in custody until July 11, when he will appear at Nottingham Crown Court.