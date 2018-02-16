Sutton man caught with “mamba” drug

A Sutton man was found with the “zombie” drug mamba, when he was arrested for a separate matter, a court heard.

Stephen Scullion, 32, of Chatsworth Street, admitted possessing the Class B drug, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Friday.

His rucksack was searched and £5 of the drug was discovered at Mansfield police station, on January 30.

Amy Godson, mitigating, said he was not charged for the other matter.

He was fined £80, and was ordered to pay £40 towards court costs and a £30 government surcharge.