Susan and Joanna named joint winners of Harley Gallery open competition

The Harley Gallery in Welbeck has revealed its winning entries for the 2019 The Harley Open Art Competition.

The biennial competition saw more than 550 entries, with judges choosing the best 105 pieces from across the region and beyond to display at the gallery ahead of its exhibition launch.

Islanded Tent by Joanna Whittle

All chosen pieces are now on display as part of The Harley Open 2019 and will run alongside A Painted Conversation’, an exhibition by 2017 competition winner, Jereme Crow.

This year’s Harley Prize is being shared between two pieces - 250 Years of Circus by Susan Dodd and Islanded Tent by Joanna Whittle.

Each will share the £1,000 prize, donated by The Harley Foundation.

Derbyshire based artist, Susan said: “I'm so surprised and honoured to be chosen for this prize at such a wonderful gallery.

"Having two works selected for the exhibition was amazing enough, but to be joint winner of The Harley Prize is incredible.

"I love The Harley Gallery and try to visit all the exhibitions, the Peter Blake being a highlight for me.

"The variety and excellence of the shows is a constant surprise and pleasure. I cannot thank the judges enough for the prize - I am gobsmacked.

“I've always loved excess in art, but my work is about creating order out of chaos.

"Everything I produce tells a story, but it's up to the viewer to decide what that story is."

Zambia-born painter, Joanna was also thrilled to share prize, saying “It’s been fantastic to have been chosen for this prestigious exhibition and to have Islanded Tent selected for a prize amongst other great work has been really amazing.

"As a painter who makes very small and quiet landscapes, it is great to have this work recognised in this selection.”

Now based in Sheffield, Joanna has shown nationally and internationally in both solo and group exhibitions and has undertaken a number of public commissions.

In 2018 she was selected for the John Moores Painting Prize exhibition at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery.

Other Artists who received prizes were: Geoff Hewitt (Judges Prize), Tracey Keeping (School of Artisan Food Prize), Mark Elsmore (Wellbeck Farm Shop Prize), Henrietta Corbett (Storycatchers Prize) and Vicky Platt (Wellbeck Abbey Brewery Prize).

Each of the winning artists will be presented with their awards at a public prize-giving reception at the gallery on March 2.

The People’s Prize, sponsored by Child First Welbeck remains open and will be announced at the event.

Visitors to The Harley Open will have the opportunity to nominate their favourite piece from the exhibition and the prize will be awarded to the piece with the greatest number of votes.

