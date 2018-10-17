Supercar owners raise more than £100,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

Owners of some of the world’s most exclusive cars have raised more than £100,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Supercar Driver, the UK’s leading members club for supercar owners, has supported Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, since 2010.

And over the last eight years the club has raised £117,000 which could help to fund around three years of care from a nurse, or 755 days of counselling support for a family facing unimaginably tough times, at the children’s hospice.

Two of the ways Supercar Driver has raised the impressive amount are through its Supercar Experience events and owners’ annual secret supercar meets.

Supercar Experiences at Meadowhall give people the chance to sit in or have their photo taken next to their dream car, in return for a donation to Bluebell Wood.

One person who was given this chance was Jacob White from Maltby, pictured.

Adam Thorby, director at Supercar Driver, said: “The last eight years have been a whirlwind journey and there really are too many highlights to list, but one is our event at Virgin Racing back in 2010 where we first met Bluebell Wood team members.

“I’m particularly proud of our season opening events which bring members together to celebrate the start of the supercar season.

“Another highlight are the events we ran in 2015 and 2016 at the home of the Red Arrows in RAF Scampton.

“They are national treasures, so the chance to get up close with the jets and staff was a real privilege and one we could share with Supercar Driver members.

“The partnership with Bluebell Wood is significant for all of us here at Supercar Driver. We’re pleased to be able to make a difference, and this is why we’ve continued our support for so long now.”

Julie Hampson, corporate fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “We are bowled over by how much they have raised over the last eight years.

“This £117,000 will make an enormous difference, in all sorts of ways, to families just when they most need the support.

“We can’t thank Supercar Driver members enough for everything they are doing for children and young adults across our region.”