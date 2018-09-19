Sunny spells and gales set for today

Today will have sunny spells with gales reaching over 40mph.

There will also be rain for a time in the afternoon, where it will become very windy.

There will be a maximum temperature 22C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Some sunny spells across the region today, but a band of more general cloud and rain will move quickly east across all parts mid to late afternoon. Becoming very windy with gales likely on the Derbyshire hills.

"Winds easing through the evening with some good clear spells for a time. However, further cloud and outbreaks of rain are likely to spread from the west overnight. Minimum temperature 10 °C."