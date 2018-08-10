Summer fun day at Worksop’s The Canch park in pictures

Fun for all the family was served up in the form of a summer celebration at The Canch.

A whole host of entertainment and activities were laid on for visitors to the Worksop park on Thursday.

Mum Fern Hodgkiss does the work as Mason Smith rides on the exercise equipment.

They included face painting, pony rides and live music. There was also performances by Talegate Theatre and an interactive playtime with Mini Me Entertainment.

Coun Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “It was a fantastic event and the perfect way to mark the 80th anniversary of the Canch and the Memorial Gardens.

“We’ve had some really positive feedback from families who went and we’re thrilled that so many people came out and helped us to celebrate.”

She added: “We were also able to speak to hundreds of people as part of our consultation on the future plans for the Canch, and as part of our engagement events that have been running this summer. If you would like to fill in our survey please visit the council’s website.”

Reggie Nixon shows off his scooter skills at the skateboard park.

Putting fun first, Lindsey Hallam with Arlo and Isabella.

A dance-a-long with some favourite Disney film characters.