Strictly favourite Giovanni Pernice ready to Waltz into Chesterfield

Calling all Strictly fans!

Giovanni Pernice, this season’s favourite to lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing glitter ball with Debbie McGee, is bringing his new dance show ‘Born to Win’ to Chesterfield.

The performance is coming to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre as part of a UK Tour for one night only July 12 2018, at 7:30pm.

Giovanni will be joined by seven more professional dancers, including Luba Mushtuk, as his leading lady.

Luba has most recently been seen dancing on the BBC hit show with Giovanni, to the vocal talents of musical theatre star, Sheridan Smith.

The show will tell an “epic tale of love and passion”, with dances such as the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango.

Audiences can also expect other favourites like the Charleston, the Viennese Waltz and of course it has to have the Jive, seeing as Giovanni is the current Guinness World Record Holder for having the world’s fastest jive kicks and flicks.

Strictly Come Dancing has seen Giovanni take 59-year-old Debbie McGee to the top of the leaderboard an three times already this season, including a perfect score of 40 for their Tango in only week seven.

It will be another one for the record books for Giovanni if he bags the glitter ball with Debbie - she would be the oldest celebrity to win the show by twenty years, after Chris Hollins.

Tickets are now on sale directly through the theatres or at www.giovannipernice.com

There are also a limited number of VIP tickets available at most venues, where people can meet Giovanni before the show, get a signed print and have photo opportunities.