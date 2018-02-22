Street sweeper spills oil in Worksop

A street sweeper has spilled hydraulic oil on a main high street in Worksop.

The spill which happened this morning (Thursday, February 22) has been treated by Bassetlaw District Council.

A spokeswoman from Bassetlaw District Council: "Unfortunately, one of our street sweepers had a hydraulic oil leak on Bridge Street, Worksop this morning.

"The green and white stuff you can see is soaking all of this up and needs to be left in place for a couple of hours. This will be cleaned up this morning and, as everything is bio-degradable, should leave no lasting damage.

"We're sorry if this has caused any inconvenience this morning."